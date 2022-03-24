Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'He calls me a snake from Marine Kingdom', fumes divorce- seeking wife
News photo Vanguard News  - A married woman, Mrs Patience Ibrahim, on Thursday dragged her husband, Mr Talpha Atega, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My husband calls me snake from marine kingdom - Woman tells court Daily Post:
My husband calls me snake from marine kingdom - Woman tells court
“My Husband Calls Me Snake From Marine Kingdom” – Woman Tells Court Naija Loaded:
“My Husband Calls Me Snake From Marine Kingdom” – Woman Tells Court
He calls me a snake from marine kingdom, fumes divorce- seeking wife The Eagle Online:
He calls me a snake from marine kingdom, fumes divorce- seeking wife
He calls me a snake from Marine Kingdom - Divorce- seeking wife fumes Pulse Nigeria:
He calls me a snake from Marine Kingdom - Divorce- seeking wife fumes
My husband calls me snake from marine kingdom – Woman tells court Within Nigeria:
My husband calls me snake from marine kingdom – Woman tells court


   More Picks
1 Friends buy PDP presidential form for Tambuwal ahead of 2023 - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 28-year-old Nigerian man jailed for raping woman in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 77.2% of marriages will crash if yahoo stops today: Erigga says, Nigerians react - Legit, 6 hours ago
5 Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
6 Court sentences Michael Jackson to prison for fraud - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
7 Two teenagers arrested for killing housewife, stealing mobile phones in Kano - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 Two arrested for gang-raping 22-year-old girl in Ogun - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Super Eagles star, Shehu Abdullahi and Kannywood actress Naja?atu Muhammad Suleiman welclome first child, a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Four years after, court acquits woman accused of cutting off husband's neck - The Nation, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info