Nigeria vs Ghana: How Super Eagles can defeat Black Stars in World Cup qualifiers – Orji Kalu
News photo Daily Post  - Ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has addressed the Super Eagles of Nigeria on how to defeat their Ghanaian counterparts. Kalu urged the Super Eagles to attack massively and defend as a team.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

