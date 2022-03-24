Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria 2023 elections: PDP zoning stands, we’ll produce next president – National Chairman, Ayu
News photo Daily Post  - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu says the platform will zone political offices ahead of the 2023 Nigeria elections.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We Have Zoning Tradition In PDP – Ayu Leadership:
We Have Zoning Tradition In PDP – Ayu
2023: PDP will not abandon zoning tradition – Ayu Ripples Nigeria:
2023: PDP will not abandon zoning tradition – Ayu
Nigeria 2023 elections: PDP zoning stands, we’ll produce next president – National Chairman, Ayu See Naija:
Nigeria 2023 elections: PDP zoning stands, we’ll produce next president – National Chairman, Ayu
2023 Elections: PDP zoning stands, we’ll produce next president – National Chairman, Iyorchia Edujandon:
2023 Elections: PDP zoning stands, we’ll produce next president – National Chairman, Iyorchia
2023: Ayu Speaks On PDP Zoning Presidential Ticket Naija News:
2023: Ayu Speaks On PDP Zoning Presidential Ticket


   More Picks
1 Friends buy PDP presidential form for Tambuwal ahead of 2023 - Legit, 16 hours ago
2 Nigeria pretend to be big boys, but they're our little babies' ' Ghana FA says ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Mother puts five-year-old daughter?s hands in hot water for stealing fish in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Alleged bribe: Absence of witness stalls Shehu Sani’s trial - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Ekiti guber: Governor Fayemi’s aide resigns, defects to SDP, backs Oni - Legit, 19 hours ago
6 Frustrated Nigerians Protest, Block Major Road In Capital City, Abuja Over Incessant Kidnappings - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 Court sentences Michael Jackson to prison for fraud - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
8 Super Eagles star, Shehu Abdullahi and Kannywood actress Naja?atu Muhammad Suleiman welclome first child, a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Two teenagers arrested for killing housewife, stealing mobile phones in Kano - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
10 Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity with Ukraine — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info