Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Portugal Beat Turkey, Through To World Cup Qualifying Play-Off Final
Channels Television  - Portugal survived a second-half fightback to beat Turkey 3-1 in Porto on Thursday and advance to the finals of the European World Cup qualifying play-offs.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Portugal beat Turkey, through to World Cup play-off final The Punch:
Portugal beat Turkey, through to World Cup play-off final
Portugal Beat Turkey, Through To World Cup Qualifying Play-Off Final The Street Journal:
Portugal Beat Turkey, Through To World Cup Qualifying Play-Off Final
Portugal Beat Turkey, Through To World Cup Qualifying Play-Off Final TV360 Nigeria:
Portugal Beat Turkey, Through To World Cup Qualifying Play-Off Final
Portugal thrash Turkey, meet North Macedonia in Play-off final - P.M. News PM News:
Portugal thrash Turkey, meet North Macedonia in Play-off final - P.M. News
Portugal Beat Turkey, Through To World Cup Qualifying Play-Off Final News Breakers:
Portugal Beat Turkey, Through To World Cup Qualifying Play-Off Final


   More Picks
1 28-year-old Nigerian man jailed for raping woman in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 77.2% of marriages will crash if yahoo stops today: Erigga says, Nigerians react - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
5 Court sentences Michael Jackson to prison for fraud - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
6 Two teenagers arrested for killing housewife, stealing mobile phones in Kano - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 Two arrested for gang-raping 22-year-old girl in Ogun - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Super Eagles star, Shehu Abdullahi and Kannywood actress Naja?atu Muhammad Suleiman welclome first child, a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Four years after, court acquits woman accused of cutting off husband's neck - The Nation, 23 hours ago
10 Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info