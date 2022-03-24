Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


LISTEN: Rema Releases Debut Album 'Rave & Roses'
News photo Not Just OK  - Rema rolls out his highly anticipated debut album titled, Rave & Roses. After 3 years of delivering smashes, the wunderkind adds an LP to his catalogue.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rema Releases The Guardian:
Rema Releases 'Rave & Roses' Album
Rema – Rave and Roses Album Too Xclusive:
Rema – Rave and Roses Album
Music: Rema – Rave and Roses (Album) Yaba Left Online:
Music: Rema – Rave and Roses (Album)
Rema Releases The Street Journal:
Rema Releases 'Rave & Roses' Album
Rema – Are You There? Legit 9ja:
Rema – Are You There?
Fans gush over Rema Mp3 Bullet:
Fans gush over Rema's debut album, 'Rave & Roses'.
Music: Rema – Rave and Roses (Album) Naija Parrot:
Music: Rema – Rave and Roses (Album)


   More Picks
1 28-year-old Nigerian man jailed for raping woman in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 77.2% of marriages will crash if yahoo stops today: Erigga says, Nigerians react - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
5 Court sentences Michael Jackson to prison for fraud - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
6 Two teenagers arrested for killing housewife, stealing mobile phones in Kano - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 Two arrested for gang-raping 22-year-old girl in Ogun - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Super Eagles star, Shehu Abdullahi and Kannywood actress Naja?atu Muhammad Suleiman welclome first child, a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Four years after, court acquits woman accused of cutting off husband's neck - The Nation, 23 hours ago
10 Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info