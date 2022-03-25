Post News
News at a Glance
CBN disburses N42bn to support wheat cultivation in 15 states – Emefiele
Pulse Nigeria
- Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele. (News360)
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
CBN disburses N42bn to support wheat cultivation in 15 states – Emefiele
National Accord:
CBN disburses N42bn to support wheat cultivation in 15 states – Emefiele
The Eagle Online:
CBN disburses N42b to support wheat cultivation in 15 states – Emefiele
News Verge:
CBN disburses N42bn to support wheat cultivation in 15 states – Emefiele — NEWSVERGE
PM News:
CBN disburses N42bn for wheat cultivation in 15 states
The Genius Media:
CBN Disburses N42bn To Support Wheat Cultivation In 15 States – Emefiele
News Breakers:
CBN disburses N42bn for wheat cultivation in 15 states
National Daily:
CBN disburses N42bn to support wheat cultivation in 15 states – Emefiele
More Picks
1
28-year-old Nigerian man jailed for raping woman in the UK -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Friends buy PDP presidential form for Tambuwal ahead of 2023 -
Legit,
23 hours ago
3
Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
77.2% of marriages will crash if yahoo stops today: Erigga says, Nigerians react -
Legit,
6 hours ago
5
Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
6
Court sentences Michael Jackson to prison for fraud -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
7
Two teenagers arrested for killing housewife, stealing mobile phones in Kano -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
8
Super Eagles star, Shehu Abdullahi and Kannywood actress Naja?atu Muhammad Suleiman welclome first child, a baby boy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Four years after, court acquits woman accused of cutting off husband's neck -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
10
Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
