Governor Lalong Confirms Who President Buhari Wants To Become APC Chairman
News photo Naija News  - The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has a preferred choice on who should emerge as the new national

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari Daily Post:
Buhari's preferred candidate to become APC national chairman revealed
APC chairmanship: Lalong counters Fayemi, says Buhari told governors his preferred candidate Daily Trust:
APC chairmanship: Lalong counters Fayemi, says Buhari told governors his preferred candidate
Lalong: Buhari Told Us Abdullahi Adamu Is His Choice For APC National Chairman Information Nigeria:
Lalong: Buhari Told Us Abdullahi Adamu Is His Choice For APC National Chairman
Buhari’s Preferred Candidate To Become APC National Chairman Revealed Fresh Reporters:
Buhari’s Preferred Candidate To Become APC National Chairman Revealed
Lalong reveals Buhari Within Nigeria:
Lalong reveals Buhari's preferred candidate for APC national chairman


