Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Governors Express Concern over State of Security, Economy
This Day  - Chuks Okocha in Abuja Rising from its third virtual meeting this year, governors in the country yesterday expressed concern over the rising insecurity in Nigeria as well as the country’s socio-econ…

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Details of governors’ meeting emerge Daily Post:
Insecurity: Details of governors’ meeting emerge
Governors express concern on insecurity Prompt News:
Governors express concern on insecurity
Governors express concern on insecurity, economy The Eagle Online:
Governors express concern on insecurity, economy
NGF express concern over state of insecurity 1st for Credible News:
NGF express concern over state of insecurity
Insecurity: Details of governors’ meeting emerge See Naija:
Insecurity: Details of governors’ meeting emerge


   More Picks
1 APC Convention: Buhari hosts Tinubu, Akande, other founding fathers to dinner - The Nation, 22 hours ago
2 28-year-old Nigerian man jailed for raping woman in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 APC Releases Programme Of Events For National Convention - Leadership, 23 hours ago
5 APC Convention: Fayemi Denies Objecting To Buhari’s Consensus Candidate - Leadership, 12 hours ago
6 LISTEN: Rema Releases Debut Album 'Rave & Roses' - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
7 ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Our officers not smuggling Indian hemp, alcohol into prisons – Enugu command - The Herald, 10 hours ago
9 CBN disburses N42bn to support wheat cultivation in 15 states – Emefiele - Pulse Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info