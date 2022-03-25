Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer Victony reacts after being accused of using wheelchair to become famous
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - In April 2021, Nigerian Singer, Victony survived what could have been a ghastly car crash and he was hospitalized for weeks after he underwent a...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Singer Victony reacts after being accused of using wheelchair to become famous Yaba Left Online:
Singer Victony reacts after being accused of using wheelchair to become famous
Singer Victony replies those accusing him of using wheelchair to become famous Page One:
Singer Victony replies those accusing him of using wheelchair to become famous
Singer Victony reacts after being accused of using wheelchair to become famous The Dabigal Blog:
Singer Victony reacts after being accused of using wheelchair to become famous
Singer Victony reacts after being accused of using wheelchair to become famous Naija Parrot:
Singer Victony reacts after being accused of using wheelchair to become famous
Singer Victony reacts after being accused of using wheelchair to become famous See Naija:
Singer Victony reacts after being accused of using wheelchair to become famous


   More Picks
1 28-year-old Nigerian man jailed for raping woman in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Friends buy PDP presidential form for Tambuwal ahead of 2023 - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 77.2% of marriages will crash if yahoo stops today: Erigga says, Nigerians react - Legit, 6 hours ago
5 Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
6 Court sentences Michael Jackson to prison for fraud - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
7 Two teenagers arrested for killing housewife, stealing mobile phones in Kano - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 Super Eagles star, Shehu Abdullahi and Kannywood actress Naja?atu Muhammad Suleiman welclome first child, a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Four years after, court acquits woman accused of cutting off husband's neck - The Nation, 23 hours ago
10 Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info