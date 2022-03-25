Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP presidential aspirants meet on consensus
The Guardian  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants met on Thursday in Abuja to work out the possibility of producing a consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Again, three PDP presidential aspirants meet on consensus The Eagle Online:
Again, three PDP presidential aspirants meet on consensus
PDP presidential aspirants meet on consensus News Verge:
PDP presidential aspirants meet on consensus
PDP Presidential Aspirants Meet On Consensus The Street Journal:
PDP Presidential Aspirants Meet On Consensus
PDP Presidential Aspirants Meet in Abuja NPO Reports:
PDP Presidential Aspirants Meet in Abuja
National Daily:
PDP presidential aspirants meet on consensus


   More Picks
1 28-year-old Nigerian man jailed for raping woman in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Friends buy PDP presidential form for Tambuwal ahead of 2023 - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 77.2% of marriages will crash if yahoo stops today: Erigga says, Nigerians react - Legit, 6 hours ago
5 Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
6 Court sentences Michael Jackson to prison for fraud - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
7 Two teenagers arrested for killing housewife, stealing mobile phones in Kano - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 Super Eagles star, Shehu Abdullahi and Kannywood actress Naja?atu Muhammad Suleiman welclome first child, a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Four years after, court acquits woman accused of cutting off husband's neck - The Nation, 23 hours ago
10 Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info