Nigeria’s Electoral Body, INEC Disqualifies APGA, ADC, AA Candidates For Osun Governorship Election

The electoral body ... Sahara Reporters - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disqualified the nominees of the Action Alliance (AA); African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the Osun governorship election.The electoral body ...



