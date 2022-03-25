Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Nigerians React To Rema's Debut Album 'Rave & Roses' | SEE
Not Just OK
- Talented musician Rema released his debut album titled 'Rave & Roses' and Nigerians have shared their reactions on social media.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Rema Releases 'Rave & Roses' Album
Too Xclusive:
Rema – Rave and Roses Album
Naija Loaded:
Rema - Are You There?
Yaba Left Online:
Music: Rema – Rave and Roses (Album)
Okay Africa:
Rema Drops His Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Rave & Roses'
Business Day:
Rema’s debut album dominates charts in 52 countries on day 1 of release
The Street Journal:
Rema Releases 'Rave & Roses' Album
Legit 9ja:
Rema – Are You There?
Mp3 Bullet:
Fans gush over Rema's debut album, 'Rave & Roses'.
The Native:
Our First Impressions of Rema's Debut Album 'Rave & Roses'
Olajide TV:
REMA RELEASES ‘RAVE & ROSES’ ALBUM By OREORITSE TARIEMI
Naija Parrot:
Music: Rema – Rave and Roses (Album)
More Picks
1
Ghana vs Nigeria: Black Stars suffer fresh injury blow ahead of World Cup playoff with Super Eagles -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
2
Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Nigerians React To Rema's Debut Album 'Rave & Roses' | SEE -
Not Just OK,
16 hours ago
4
ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
5
Ghana vs Nigeria: Super Eagles starting XI confirmed [Full list] -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
6
Our officers not smuggling Indian hemp, alcohol into prisons – Enugu command -
The Herald,
15 hours ago
7
Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Insecurity: US donates $2m mobile detection vans, equipment to Nigeria -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
9
NASU, SSANU to embark on 2-week warning strike over unfulfilled agreement -
AIT,
8 hours ago
10
Protest In Bauchi Community As Policeman Stabs Two To Death -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
