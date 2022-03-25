Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Economist Speaks On How CBN’s “Naira-4-Dollar” Scheme Is Achieving Desired Results
The Genius Media  - Economist Speaks On How CBN’s “Naira-4-Dollar” Scheme Is Achieving Desired Results—–An economist, Prof. Mike Obadan, says the “Naira-4-Dollar’’ scheme introduced by the CBN on March 5, 2021 to attract Foreign Exchange is achieving desired results.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CBN’s “Naira-4-Dollar” scheme achieving desired results – Economist The Guardian:
CBN’s “Naira-4-Dollar” scheme achieving desired results – Economist
CBN’s “Naira-4-Dollar” scheme achieving desired results – Economist – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
CBN’s “Naira-4-Dollar” scheme achieving desired results – Economist – The Sun Nigeria
CBN’s “Naira-4-Dollar” scheme achieving desired results – Economist Pulse Nigeria:
CBN’s “Naira-4-Dollar” scheme achieving desired results – Economist
CBN’s “Naira-4-Dollar” scheme achieving desired results – Economist — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
CBN’s “Naira-4-Dollar” scheme achieving desired results – Economist — NEWSVERGE
CBN’s “Naira-4-Dollar” Scheme Achieving Desired Results – Economist The Street Journal:
CBN’s “Naira-4-Dollar” Scheme Achieving Desired Results – Economist


   More Picks
1 APC Convention: Buhari hosts Tinubu, Akande, other founding fathers to dinner - The Nation, 22 hours ago
2 28-year-old Nigerian man jailed for raping woman in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 APC Releases Programme Of Events For National Convention - Leadership, 23 hours ago
5 APC Convention: Fayemi Denies Objecting To Buhari’s Consensus Candidate - Leadership, 12 hours ago
6 LISTEN: Rema Releases Debut Album 'Rave & Roses' - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
7 ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Our officers not smuggling Indian hemp, alcohol into prisons – Enugu command - The Herald, 10 hours ago
9 CBN disburses N42bn to support wheat cultivation in 15 states – Emefiele - Pulse Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info