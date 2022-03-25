Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Defection: Governor Ayade to know fate April 6 as court postpones ruling
News photo Daily Post  - A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned a suit challenging the defection of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River and his Deputy, Ivara Esu from the

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

