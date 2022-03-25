Post News
News at a Glance
Defection: Governor Ayade to know fate April 6 as court postpones ruling
Daily Post
- A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned a suit challenging the defection of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River and his Deputy, Ivara Esu from the
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Court postpones judgment on Ayade’s defection
The Nation:
Court postpones judgment on Ayade's defection
Leadership:
Defection: Court Postpones Judgment In Case Against Gov Ayade, Deputy
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Court postpones judgment on Governor Ayade?s defection
The Guardian:
Defection: Court shifts judgment in suit seeking Ayade’s sack to April 6
Nigerian Tribune:
Defection: Cross River gov, deputy now to know fate on April 6 as court postpones judgment
Vanguard News:
Defection: Court shifts judgement in PDP's suit against Ayade till April 6
Channels Television:
Defection: Court Postpones Judgement On PDP’s Request To Sack Ayade Till April 6
The Punch:
Court postpones judgment on Ayade’s defection
Daily Trust:
Ruling on Ayade’s Defection adjourned till April 6
Independent:
Court Postpones Judgment on Ayade’s defection
Prompt News:
Defection: Court shifts judgment in suit seeking Ayade’s sack to April 6
Cross River Watch:
PDP Vs Ayade: Federal High Court Postpone Judgment To April 6
PM News:
Defection: Court shifts judgment day for Gov. Ayade - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Defection: Court postpones ruling on Gov Ayade till April
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Court Postpones Judgment On Ayade’s Defection
News Diary Online:
Defection: Court shifts judgment in suit seeking Ayade’s sack to April 6
Pulse Nigeria:
Court postpones judgment in suit seeking Ayade’s sacking for defection
News Wire NGR:
Court postpones judgment on Ayade’s defection
