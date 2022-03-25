Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"If I want to die I'll let you know" Mr Ibu speaks from hospital bed to set the record straight
Linda Ikeji Blog  - John Ikechukwu Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has spoken from his hospital bed to set the record straight after rumours began flying around about his wellbeing.

 

The actor, who is on admission at

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

If I want to die, I’ll let you know, says Mr Ibu Daily Trust:
If I want to die, I’ll let you know, says Mr Ibu
“If I want to die I’ll let you know” – Mr Ibu speaks from hospital bed (video) Naija Parrot:
“If I want to die I’ll let you know” – Mr Ibu speaks from hospital bed (video)
If I want to die I’ll let you know - Mr Ibu speaks from hospital bed Gist Reel:
If I want to die I’ll let you know - Mr Ibu speaks from hospital bed
If I Want To Die, I’ll Let You Know” – Mr. Ibu Speaks From Hospital Bed Nigeria Breaking News:
If I Want To Die, I’ll Let You Know” – Mr. Ibu Speaks From Hospital Bed
If I Want To Die, I Tori News:
If I Want To Die, I'll Let You Know - Actor, Mr Ibu Opens Up About His His Health Issues From Hospital Bed (Video)


   More Picks
1 Ghana vs Nigeria: Black Stars suffer fresh injury blow ahead of World Cup playoff with Super Eagles - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerians React To Rema's Debut Album 'Rave & Roses' | SEE - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Ghana vs Nigeria: Super Eagles starting XI confirmed [Full list] - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 Our officers not smuggling Indian hemp, alcohol into prisons – Enugu command - The Herald, 19 hours ago
7 Protest In Bauchi Community As Policeman Stabs Two To Death - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Insecurity: US donates $2m mobile detection vans, equipment to Nigeria - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 NASU, SSANU to embark on 2-week warning strike over unfulfilled agreement - AIT, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info