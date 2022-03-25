Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Any hotel that is not brand new in Nigeria has K-leg - Speed Darlington shares video which showed state of his N50k a night hotel room (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington has shared a video which showed state of his N50k a night hotel room. Speed Darlington revealed that he used a waste bin to stop water from dripping on the floor from the air conditioner in the hotel room.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Any hotel that is not brand new in Nigeria has K-leg” – Speed Darlington says as he shares video of hotel room he paid N50k/night for Yaba Left Online:
“Any hotel that is not brand new in Nigeria has K-leg” – Speed Darlington says as he shares video of hotel room he paid N50k/night for
“Any hotel that is not brand new in Nigeria has K-leg” – Speed Darlington says as he shares video of hotel room he paid N50k/night for Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Any hotel that is not brand new in Nigeria has K-leg” – Speed Darlington says as he shares video of hotel room he paid N50k/night for
“Any hotel that is not brand new in Nigeria has K-leg” – Speed Darlington says as he shares video of hotel room he paid N50k/night for The Dabigal Blog:
“Any hotel that is not brand new in Nigeria has K-leg” – Speed Darlington says as he shares video of hotel room he paid N50k/night for
Any hotel that’s not brand-new in Nigeria has K Leg - Speed Darlington Gist Reel:
Any hotel that’s not brand-new in Nigeria has K Leg - Speed Darlington
Speed Darlington shares video which showed state of his N50k a night hotel room (video) 1st for Credible News:
Speed Darlington shares video which showed state of his N50k a night hotel room (video)
“Any hotel that is not brand new in Nigeria has K-leg” – Speed Darlington says as he shares video of hotel room he paid N50k/night for Naija Parrot:
“Any hotel that is not brand new in Nigeria has K-leg” – Speed Darlington says as he shares video of hotel room he paid N50k/night for


   More Picks
1 APC Convention: Buhari hosts Tinubu, Akande, other founding fathers to dinner - The Nation, 22 hours ago
2 28-year-old Nigerian man jailed for raping woman in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 APC Releases Programme Of Events For National Convention - Leadership, 23 hours ago
5 APC Convention: Fayemi Denies Objecting To Buhari’s Consensus Candidate - Leadership, 12 hours ago
6 LISTEN: Rema Releases Debut Album 'Rave & Roses' - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
7 ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Our officers not smuggling Indian hemp, alcohol into prisons – Enugu command - The Herald, 10 hours ago
9 CBN disburses N42bn to support wheat cultivation in 15 states – Emefiele - Pulse Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info