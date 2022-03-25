Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ghana vs Nigeria: Kanu makes demand from Nigerians over 2022 World Cup playoff
News photo Daily Post  - Arsenal legend, Kanu Nwankwo, has urged Nigerians to support the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Ghana. The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles in the World Cup playoff first leg on Friday night in Kumasi.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

