Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots
News photo The Punch  - The National Association of Nigerian Students on Friday ordered students to occupy the streets of Abuja with their cooking pots, mattresses and other personal effects to protest the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots Nigerian Eye:
ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots
ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots Oyo Gist:
ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots
ASUU Strike: NANS Begins Protest, Orders Students To Occupy Abuja Streets With Cooking Pots Infotrust News:
ASUU Strike: NANS Begins Protest, Orders Students To Occupy Abuja Streets With Cooking Pots
ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots Star News:
ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots
ASUU strike: NANS Begins Protest, Orders Students To Occupy Abuja Streets With Cooking Pots City Mirror News:
ASUU strike: NANS Begins Protest, Orders Students To Occupy Abuja Streets With Cooking Pots
NANS Orders Studets To Occupy Abuja Streets With Cooking Pots, Mattresses To Protest ASUU Strike | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
NANS Orders Studets To Occupy Abuja Streets With Cooking Pots, Mattresses To Protest ASUU Strike | Ladun Liadi's Blog
ASUU Strike: NANS Begins Protest, Orders Students To Occupy Abuja Streets With Cooking Pots Screen Gist:
ASUU Strike: NANS Begins Protest, Orders Students To Occupy Abuja Streets With Cooking Pots
ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots News Breakers:
ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots
ASUU Strike: NANS Begins Protest, Orders Students To Occupy Abuja Streets With Cooking Pots Tori News:
ASUU Strike: NANS Begins Protest, Orders Students To Occupy Abuja Streets With Cooking Pots


   More Picks
1 APC Convention: Buhari hosts Tinubu, Akande, other founding fathers to dinner - The Nation, 22 hours ago
2 28-year-old Nigerian man jailed for raping woman in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 APC Releases Programme Of Events For National Convention - Leadership, 23 hours ago
5 APC Convention: Fayemi Denies Objecting To Buhari’s Consensus Candidate - Leadership, 12 hours ago
6 LISTEN: Rema Releases Debut Album 'Rave & Roses' - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
7 ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Our officers not smuggling Indian hemp, alcohol into prisons – Enugu command - The Herald, 10 hours ago
9 CBN disburses N42bn to support wheat cultivation in 15 states – Emefiele - Pulse Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info