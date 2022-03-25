Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

For the sake of our mental health, don’t let Ghana win – Erigga begs Super Eagles
News photo Correct NG  - Nigerian rap artiste, Erhiga Agarivbie popularly known as Erigga appealed to the Super Eagles not to lose to the Ghanaian national men’s football team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

