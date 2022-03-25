Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ghana vs Nigeria: Actor Dumelo vows to walk from Accra to Lagos if Super Eagles win
5 hours ago
Ghana vs Nigeria: Actor, John Dumelo, Vows To Walk Barefoot From Accra To Lagos If Super Eagles Win Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has vowed to walk barefoot from his nation's capital, Accra to Lagos, if the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Black Stars ...
Ghanian Actor, John Dumelo says he will walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos if #SuperEagles wins today Pulse Nigeria:
World Cup Qualifiers: I’ll walk barefooted from Accra to Lagos if Nigeria defeats Ghana — Actor John Dumelo vows Instablog 9ja:
#GHANIG: Actor #Dumelo Promises To Walk From Accra To Lagos If Super Eagles Win In Ghana Vs Nigeria Tie The Genius Media:
Actor, Dumelo Vows To Walk From Accra To Lagos If Super Eagles Beat Ghana Renowned Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo says he will walk barefoot from his nation’s capital, Accra to Lagos, if the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeat the Black Stars on Friday. Silverbird TV:
