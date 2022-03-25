Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“There is nothing new under the sun” Singer Davido stirs angry reactions as Chioma’s alleged new lover surfaces online – Kemi Filani News
News Breakers  - “There is nothing new under the sun” Singer Davido stirs angry reactions as Chioma’s alleged new lover surfaces online – Kemi Filani News

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Davido breaks silence as photos of Chioma Rowland’s alleged new lover surfaces The Info NG:
Davido breaks silence as photos of Chioma Rowland’s alleged new lover surfaces
How Davido Reacted After Photos of Chioma Rowland’s Alleged New Lover Surfaced Gist Lovers:
How Davido Reacted After Photos of Chioma Rowland’s Alleged New Lover Surfaced
Singer, Davido reacts as photos of Chioma Rowland’s alleged new lover surfaces Gbextra Online Portal:
Singer, Davido reacts as photos of Chioma Rowland’s alleged new lover surfaces
See What Davido Said After Photos of Chioma Rowland’s Alleged New Lover Surfaced Anaedo Online:
See What Davido Said After Photos of Chioma Rowland’s Alleged New Lover Surfaced
Davido finally reacts as photos of Chioma Rowland Gist Reel:
Davido finally reacts as photos of Chioma Rowland's alleged new lover surfaces
“Say no to Annie Idibia Kemi Filani Blog:
“Say no to Annie Idibia's type of relationship”, Davido's babymama Chioma receives accolades after tattooing name of her alleged new lover - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 APC Convention: Buhari hosts Tinubu, Akande, other founding fathers to dinner - The Nation, 22 hours ago
2 28-year-old Nigerian man jailed for raping woman in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 APC Convention: Fayemi Denies Objecting To Buhari’s Consensus Candidate - Leadership, 12 hours ago
5 Rema Drops His Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Rave & Roses' - Okay Africa, 2 hours ago
6 APC Releases Programme Of Events For National Convention - Leadership, 23 hours ago
7 ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Our officers not smuggling Indian hemp, alcohol into prisons – Enugu command - The Herald, 10 hours ago
9 CBN disburses N42bn to support wheat cultivation in 15 states – Emefiele - Pulse Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info