Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium to examine new world order, good governance
The News  - Organisers of the annual Bola Tinubu Colloquium have announced that this year’s edition will examine emerging global development issues and the importance of good governance for Nigeria to be an influential and respected member of the international ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

13Th BOLA TINUBU COLLOQUIUM TO EXAMINE NEW WORLD ORDER, GOOD GOVERNANCE Lagos State Govt.:
13Th BOLA TINUBU COLLOQUIUM TO EXAMINE NEW WORLD ORDER, GOOD GOVERNANCE
Tinubu Colloquium to examine new world order, good governance -- Organisers The Sun:
Tinubu Colloquium to examine new world order, good governance -- Organisers
13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium To Examine New World Order, Good Governance Independent:
13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium To Examine New World Order, Good Governance
13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium focuses on new world order, good governance The Eagle Online:
13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium focuses on new world order, good governance
Tinubu colloquium to discuss new world order, good governance News Diary Online:
Tinubu colloquium to discuss new world order, good governance
13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium To Examine New World Order, Good Governance Yes International! Magazine:
13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium To Examine New World Order, Good Governance


   More Picks
1 Ghana vs Nigeria: Black Stars suffer fresh injury blow ahead of World Cup playoff with Super Eagles - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Nigerians React To Rema's Debut Album 'Rave & Roses' | SEE - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 Ghana vs Nigeria: Super Eagles starting XI confirmed [Full list] - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 Our officers not smuggling Indian hemp, alcohol into prisons – Enugu command - The Herald, 15 hours ago
7 Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Insecurity: US donates $2m mobile detection vans, equipment to Nigeria - The Punch, 7 hours ago
9 NASU, SSANU to embark on 2-week warning strike over unfulfilled agreement - AIT, 8 hours ago
10 Protest In Bauchi Community As Policeman Stabs Two To Death - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info