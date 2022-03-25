Post News
News at a Glance
Son Of Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Kidnapped, Found At Checkpoint
Sahara Reporters
- Son Of Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Kidnapped, Found At Checkpoint
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Kidnapped Pantami’s son found at Bauchi checkpoint
Daily Trust:
Pantami’s son found at Bauchi checkpoint hours after kidnap
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Minister of Communication, Isa Pantami's son found at Bauchi checkpoint hours after kidnap
Pulse Nigeria:
Pantami: Kidnaped Minister's son found at Bauchi checkpoint
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kidnapped Pantami’s Son Found At Bauchi Checkpoint | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija News:
Buhari's Minister's Son 'Kidnapped' In Bauchi Found
Observers Times:
Buhari Minister Isa Pantami son kidnapped by bandits
News Breakers:
Kidnapped Pantami’s son found at Bauchi checkpoint
The Genius Media:
HAPPENING NOW!!! Isa Pantami’s Son Rescued
Politics Nigeria:
Pantami’s Kidnapped Son rescued
More Picks
1
APC Convention: Buhari hosts Tinubu, Akande, other founding fathers to dinner -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
2
28-year-old Nigerian man jailed for raping woman in the UK -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
APC Convention: Fayemi Denies Objecting To Buhari’s Consensus Candidate -
Leadership,
12 hours ago
5
Rema Drops His Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Rave & Roses' -
Okay Africa,
2 hours ago
6
APC Releases Programme Of Events For National Convention -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
7
ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
8
Our officers not smuggling Indian hemp, alcohol into prisons – Enugu command -
The Herald,
10 hours ago
9
CBN disburses N42bn to support wheat cultivation in 15 states – Emefiele -
Pulse Nigeria,
20 hours ago
10
Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
