Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ghana vs Nigeria: Super Eagles starting XI confirmed [Full list]
News photo Daily Post  - Nigeria coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has named his starting XI to face Ghana in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup playoff on Friday. Francis Uzoho starts between the sticks for the Super Eagles, while Innocent Bonke is drafted in with Wilfred Ndidi ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Live Updates: Ghana vs Nigeria World Cup play-off (Starting XI) Vanguard News:
Live Updates: Ghana vs Nigeria World Cup play-off (Starting XI)
#WorldCupQualifier: Ghana Vs Nigeria; Super Eagles Starting XI | SEE LIST Not Just OK:
#WorldCupQualifier: Ghana Vs Nigeria; Super Eagles Starting XI | SEE LIST
Confirmed Super Eagles Starting XI: Francis Uzoho, Victor Osimhen start for Nigeria, Innocent Bonke replaces Wilfred Ndidi against Ghana Pulse Nigeria:
Confirmed Super Eagles Starting XI: Francis Uzoho, Victor Osimhen start for Nigeria, Innocent Bonke replaces Wilfred Ndidi against Ghana
Confirmed Super Eagles Starting XI Against Ghana – Bonke Starts As Eguavoen Makes Three Changes To AFCON 2019 First Game Line Up The Dabigal Blog:
Confirmed Super Eagles Starting XI Against Ghana – Bonke Starts As Eguavoen Makes Three Changes To AFCON 2019 First Game Line Up
Ghana vs Nigeria: Super Eagles starting XI confirmed (Full list) Within Nigeria:
Ghana vs Nigeria: Super Eagles starting XI confirmed (Full list)
#GHANIG: Victor Osimhen Leads Super Eagles, See Starting XI Talk Glitz:
#GHANIG: Victor Osimhen Leads Super Eagles, See Starting XI
World Cup Qualifiers: Erigga gives personal reasons why Nigeria must beat Ghana Gist Reel:
World Cup Qualifiers: Erigga gives personal reasons why Nigeria must beat Ghana
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Nigeria Versus Ghana Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Nigeria Versus Ghana
World Cup Qualifiers: Rapper, Erigga Gives Reasons Why Nigeria Must Beat Ghana Tori News:
World Cup Qualifiers: Rapper, Erigga Gives Reasons Why Nigeria Must Beat Ghana


   More Picks
1 Ghana vs Nigeria: Black Stars suffer fresh injury blow ahead of World Cup playoff with Super Eagles - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Nigerians React To Rema's Debut Album 'Rave & Roses' | SEE - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 Ghana vs Nigeria: Super Eagles starting XI confirmed [Full list] - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 Our officers not smuggling Indian hemp, alcohol into prisons – Enugu command - The Herald, 15 hours ago
7 Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Insecurity: US donates $2m mobile detection vans, equipment to Nigeria - The Punch, 7 hours ago
9 NASU, SSANU to embark on 2-week warning strike over unfulfilled agreement - AIT, 8 hours ago
10 Protest In Bauchi Community As Policeman Stabs Two To Death - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info