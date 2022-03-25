Nigerian Navy Arrests Drunk Rating Who Shot, Stabbed Medical Doctor In Lagos, Launch Investigations





Director of Naval ... Global Upfront - The Nigerian Navy on Friday announced the arrest of a drunk Naval Rating who allegedly shot and stabbed a medical doctor, Dr. Owen Edo-Ojo, last Saturday at Gbamgbala Street, Elegushi, in Lekki area, Lagos.Director of Naval ...



News Credibility Score: 50%