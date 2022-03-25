Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Navy Arrests Drunk Rating Who Shot, Stabbed Medical Doctor In Lagos, Launch Investigations
Global Upfront  - The Nigerian Navy on Friday announced the arrest of a drunk Naval Rating who allegedly shot and stabbed a medical doctor, Dr. Owen Edo-Ojo, last Saturday at Gbamgbala Street, Elegushi, in Lekki area, Lagos.


Director of Naval ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Navy arrests drunk officer who allegedly shot, stabbed medical doctor in Lagos Pulse Nigeria:
Navy arrests drunk officer who allegedly shot, stabbed medical doctor in Lagos
How Navy rating allegedly shot, stabbed medical doctor in Lagos National Accord:
How Navy rating allegedly shot, stabbed medical doctor in Lagos
Update: Navy detains drunk rating for stabbing, shooting Lagos doctor Within Nigeria:
Update: Navy detains drunk rating for stabbing, shooting Lagos doctor
Drunk naval rating stabs medical doctor in Lagos Online Nigeria:
Drunk naval rating stabs medical doctor in Lagos
Drunk naval rating stabs medical doctor in Lagos News Breakers:
Drunk naval rating stabs medical doctor in Lagos
National Daily:
Drunk naval rating stabs medical doctor in Lagos


   More Picks
1 Ghana vs Nigeria: Black Stars suffer fresh injury blow ahead of World Cup playoff with Super Eagles - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerians React To Rema's Debut Album 'Rave & Roses' | SEE - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Ghana vs Nigeria: Super Eagles starting XI confirmed [Full list] - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 Our officers not smuggling Indian hemp, alcohol into prisons – Enugu command - The Herald, 19 hours ago
7 Protest In Bauchi Community As Policeman Stabs Two To Death - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Insecurity: US donates $2m mobile detection vans, equipment to Nigeria - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 NASU, SSANU to embark on 2-week warning strike over unfulfilled agreement - AIT, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info