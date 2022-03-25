Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

29 suspected Internet fraudsters busted in Port Harcourt - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - The EFCC on Friday arrested 29 suspected internet fraudsters, at several hideouts in Nekede Road and Owerri Axis of Imo State.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

