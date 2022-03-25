Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police Command Arrests Officer For Harassing Motorist Over Tinted-Glass Permit
News photo The Street Journal  - By Guardian Nigeria 25 March 2022   |   8:30 pm The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested one Insp Dele Reuben who was captured in a video harassing a motorist over the now-suspended-tinted-glass permit.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police Command arrests officer for harassing motorist over tinted-glass permit Vanguard News:
Police Command arrests officer for harassing motorist over tinted-glass permit
Police inspector nabbed for harassing motorist over tinted permit Daily Trust:
Police inspector nabbed for harassing motorist over tinted permit
Police parade officer who harassed motorist over tinted-glass permit Pulse Nigeria:
Police parade officer who harassed motorist over tinted-glass permit
Policeman harassing motorist in video over tinted-glass permit nabbed The Eagle Online:
Policeman harassing motorist in video over tinted-glass permit nabbed
Police Command arrests officer for harassing motorist over tinted-glass permit News Breakers:
Police Command arrests officer for harassing motorist over tinted-glass permit
Police Arrest, Parade Officer Harassing Car Owner Over Tainting Permit NPO Reports:
Police Arrest, Parade Officer Harassing Car Owner Over Tainting Permit


   More Picks
1 Suspect stabs two Bauchi security committee members to death during arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Nigerians React To Rema's Debut Album 'Rave & Roses' | SEE - Not Just OK, 1 day ago
3 Nigerian Navy Arrests Drunk Rating Who Shot, Stabbed Medical Doctor In Lagos, Launch Investigations - Global Upfront, 14 hours ago
4 Insecurity: US donates $2m mobile detection vans, equipment to Nigeria - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Ghana vs Nigeria: Super Eagles starting XI confirmed [Full list] - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Our officers not smuggling Indian hemp, alcohol into prisons – Enugu command - The Herald, 23 hours ago
8 NASU, SSANU to embark on 2-week warning strike over unfulfilled agreement - AIT, 16 hours ago
9 Nigerian Customs seizes truck-load of donkey meat, Cannabis worth millions in Kaduna — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
10 Residents flee as cultists kill popular area boy, Tommy in Abeokuta - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info