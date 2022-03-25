Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Super chickens" John Dumelo mocks Nigeria after match with Ghana ended in a draw
Linda Ikeji Blog  - John Dumelo has taken to Instagram to mock Nigeria's Super Eagles after their match with Ghana ended in a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their World Cup playoff in Kumasi. Ahead of the match, Dumelo had said he would trek barefoot from Accra in Ghana to ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

