2022 WCQ Playoffs: Eagles Did Not Disappoint Against Ghana In Kumasi –Okocha

Recall that Nigeria held Ghana to a ... Complete Sports - Former Nigerian midfielder, Austine Okocha believes credit should be giving to the Super Eagles for their impressive performance against the Black Stars of Ghana in today's 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.Recall that Nigeria held Ghana to a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%