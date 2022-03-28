Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
“You’re At Fault”- Singer Oladips Blames Ruger For Getting Sexually Assaulted On Stage By A Female Fan
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
Ruger angrily walks off the stage after a female fan sexually harassed him [Watch video]
Lailas News:
Oladips blames Ruger for getting sexually assaulted on stage by a female fan
The Dabigal Blog:
Oladips blames Ruger for getting sexually assaulted on stage by a female fan
Olajide TV:
“You’re at fault” singer Oladips blames colleague Ruger for getting sexually assaulted on stage by a female fan
Naija on Point:
Ruger angrily walks off the stage after a female fan sexually harassed him [Watch video]
Monte Oz Live:
Singer Oladips Blames Colleague Ruger For Getting Sexually Assaulted on Stage By a Female Fan
Gist Punch:
You're at fault" singer Oladips blames colleague Ruger for getting sexually assaulted on stage by a female fan
Naija Parrot:
“You’re to blame” – Singer Oladips tells colleague Ruger, who was sexually assaulted on stage by a female fan
More Picks
1
"Naija comedians will calm down now"- Singer Paul Okoye says as he predicts Nigerian celebrities will copy Will Smith's action -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Comedian, Osama loses wife less than one year after they got married -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
3
ECOWAS Court Orders Buhari Regime To Amend Cybercrime Law Targeting Journalists, Activists, Social Media Users -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
4
Why we have not made PVCs available – INEC Chairman -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
5
Taliban govt introduces no beard, no work, law for employees in Afghanistan -
The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
6
If it's others, we wouldn't hear anything again: Bobrisky claims Wizkid bought a jet and kept it lowkey -
Legit,
18 hours ago
7
Why I want to become Nigeria’s President in 2023 –Wike -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
8
Seven persons trapped as container falls on three cars in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
WC Final Play-off: Sports Ministry, NFF Procure 20,000 Tickets For Eagles’ Fans -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
10
Ghana reopens land, sea borders -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...