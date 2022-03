ECOWAS Court Orders Buhari Regime To Amend Cybercrime Law Targeting Journalists, Activists, Social Media Users









The ECOWAS Court of Justice has ordered the Nigerian government to amend Section 24 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act of 2015, seen as targeting journalists, social media users, and others.< ... Sahara Reporters - ECOWAS court.The ECOWAS Court of Justice has ordered the Nigerian government to amend Section 24 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act of 2015, seen as targeting journalists, social media users, and others.< ...



News Credibility Score: 99%