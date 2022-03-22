Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


HURIWA slams MultiChoice over hike in prices of DStv, Gotv packages
The Punch  - HURIWA slams MultiChoice over hike in prices of DStv, Gotv packages

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

HURIWA blasts Multichoice over hike in DStv, Gotv packages The Nation:
HURIWA blasts Multichoice over hike in DStv, Gotv packages
DStv, GOtv condemned for hikes in subscription pricing The Sun:
DStv, GOtv condemned for hikes in subscription pricing
HURIWA Condemns Multichoice Monopoly, Hike In Prices Of DStv, Gotv Packages Independent:
HURIWA Condemns Multichoice Monopoly, Hike In Prices Of DStv, Gotv Packages
HURIWA slams MultiChoice over hike in prices of DStv, Gotv packages News Breakers:
HURIWA slams MultiChoice over hike in prices of DStv, Gotv packages
HURIWA slams MultiChoice over hike in prices of DStv, Gotv packages Affairs TV:
HURIWA slams MultiChoice over hike in prices of DStv, Gotv packages
HURIWA Blasts Multichoice Over Hike In DStv, Gotv Packages Infotrust News:
HURIWA Blasts Multichoice Over Hike In DStv, Gotv Packages
HURIWA Slams MultiChoice Over Hike In Prices of DStv, Gotv Packages Tori News:
HURIWA Slams MultiChoice Over Hike In Prices of DStv, Gotv Packages


   More Picks
1 "Naija comedians will calm down now"- Singer Paul Okoye says as he predicts Nigerian celebrities will copy Will Smith's action - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Comedian, Osama loses wife less than one year after they got married - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
3 ECOWAS Court Orders Buhari Regime To Amend Cybercrime Law Targeting Journalists, Activists, Social Media Users - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
4 Why we have not made PVCs available – INEC Chairman - The Nation, 21 hours ago
5 Taliban govt introduces no beard, no work, law for employees in Afghanistan - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
6 If it's others, we wouldn't hear anything again: Bobrisky claims Wizkid bought a jet and kept it lowkey - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 Why I want to become Nigeria’s President in 2023 –Wike - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Seven persons trapped as container falls on three cars in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 WC Final Play-off: Sports Ministry, NFF Procure 20,000 Tickets For Eagles’ Fans - Leadership, 20 hours ago
10 Ghana reopens land, sea borders - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info