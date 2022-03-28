WC Final Play-off: Sports Ministry, NFF Procure 20,000 Tickets For Eagles’ Fans Leadership - In a bold move to fill up the stands of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja and guarantee high-decibel support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff final battle against the Black Stars of Ghana, the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%