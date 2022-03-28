Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EFCC busts 75 'Yahoo boys' in Imo in sting operations
News photo Daily Post  - Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 75 suspected internet fraudsters in separate sting operations in Owerri, the capital of Imo.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

