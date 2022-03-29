Post News
News at a Glance
26 years of friendship and partnership - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde shares lovely photos with her husband
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, on Monday March 28, shared photos with her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde days after they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“It’s been 26years of being your friend and partner” – Omotola Jalade Ekeinde celebrates husband
Monte Oz Live:
26 Years of Friendship and Partnership - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shares Lovely Photos With Her Husband
News Breakers:
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shares Lovely Photos With Her Husband
Naija Parrot:
“26 years of friendship and partnership” – Actress, Omotola Jalade shares lovely photos with her husband
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Shares Lovely Photos With Her Husband | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Kemi Filani Blog:
"It's been 26years of being your friend and partner", Omotola Jalade Ekeinde celebrates husband - Kemi Filani News
Tori News:
26 Years Of Friendship And Partnership - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes As She Shares Adorable Photos With Husband
More Picks
1
"Naija comedians will calm down now"- Singer Paul Okoye says as he predicts Nigerian celebrities will copy Will Smith's action -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Comedian, Osama loses wife less than one year after they got married -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
3
ECOWAS Court Orders Buhari Regime To Amend Cybercrime Law Targeting Journalists, Activists, Social Media Users -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
4
Why we have not made PVCs available – INEC Chairman -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
5
Taliban govt introduces no beard, no work, law for employees in Afghanistan -
The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
6
If it's others, we wouldn't hear anything again: Bobrisky claims Wizkid bought a jet and kept it lowkey -
Legit,
18 hours ago
7
Why I want to become Nigeria’s President in 2023 –Wike -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
8
Seven persons trapped as container falls on three cars in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
WC Final Play-off: Sports Ministry, NFF Procure 20,000 Tickets For Eagles’ Fans -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
10
Ghana reopens land, sea borders -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
