Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


N1.3BN FRAUD: Ex-NSTIF boss, Olejeme, allegedly slumps, trial adjourned to April 13
Ripples Nigeria  - The trial of former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Dr. Ngozi Olejeme before Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi Abuja could not continue today, because the defendant was said to have ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Olejeme’s N1.3bn NSITF fraud adjourned as accused reportedly slumps The Punch:
Olejeme’s N1.3bn NSITF fraud adjourned as accused reportedly slumps
N1.3bn fraud: Trial adjourned as ex-NSTIF boss, Ngozi Olejeme allegedly slumps while preparing for court The Street Journal:
N1.3bn fraud: Trial adjourned as ex-NSTIF boss, Ngozi Olejeme allegedly slumps while preparing for court
Julia Blaise Blog:
N1.3 Bn NSITF Fraud: Olejeme Allegedly slumps, Trial Adjourned till April 13
Alleged N1.3B Fraud: Former NSITF Boss, Ngozi Olejeme Slumps, Trial Adjourned Yes International! Magazine:
Alleged N1.3B Fraud: Former NSITF Boss, Ngozi Olejeme Slumps, Trial Adjourned
N1.3bn Fraud: Ex-NSITF chairman, Olejeme, allegedly slumps while getting set for court News Breakers:
N1.3bn Fraud: Ex-NSITF chairman, Olejeme, allegedly slumps while getting set for court
Skytrend News:
‘N1.3bn fraud’: Trial stalled as Olejeme, ex-NSITF boss, ‘slumps at home’
Alleged N1.4billion fraud: Olejeme, ex-NSITF boss, slumps, misses court date with EFCC 1st for Credible News:
Alleged N1.4billion fraud: Olejeme, ex-NSITF boss, slumps, misses court date with EFCC
Ngozi Olejeme, Under Prosecution By EFCC for N1.3 Billion NSITF Fraud, Slumps, Trial Adjourned Till April 13 Global Upfront:
Ngozi Olejeme, Under Prosecution By EFCC for N1.3 Billion NSITF Fraud, Slumps, Trial Adjourned Till April 13


   More Picks
1 "Naija comedians will calm down now"- Singer Paul Okoye says as he predicts Nigerian celebrities will copy Will Smith's action - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Comedian, Osama loses wife less than one year after they got married - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
3 ECOWAS Court Orders Buhari Regime To Amend Cybercrime Law Targeting Journalists, Activists, Social Media Users - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
4 Why we have not made PVCs available – INEC Chairman - The Nation, 21 hours ago
5 Taliban govt introduces no beard, no work, law for employees in Afghanistan - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
6 If it's others, we wouldn't hear anything again: Bobrisky claims Wizkid bought a jet and kept it lowkey - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 Why I want to become Nigeria’s President in 2023 –Wike - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Seven persons trapped as container falls on three cars in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 WC Final Play-off: Sports Ministry, NFF Procure 20,000 Tickets For Eagles’ Fans - Leadership, 20 hours ago
10 Ghana reopens land, sea borders - Daily Post, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info