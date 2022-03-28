N1.3BN FRAUD: Ex-NSTIF boss, Olejeme, allegedly slumps, trial adjourned to April 13 Ripples Nigeria - The trial of former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Dr. Ngozi Olejeme before Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi Abuja could not continue today, because the defendant was said to have ...



News Credibility Score: 99%