Nigeria vs Ghana: Black Stars train in darkness as players refuse to leave Abuja stadium
News photo Daily Post  - Ghana players trained in darkness at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, after the mandatory one-hour that was allocated to them. After the Black Stars exceeded their time, they were asked to leave the pitch for groundsmen to work on it.

15 hours ago
