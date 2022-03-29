Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UPDATE: Abuja-Kaduna Passengers Stranded On Derailed Train After Terrorists’ Bombing, Nigerian Railway Corporation Can’t Reach Engineers, Driver
Sahara Reporters  - Passengers onboard a Nigerian Railway Corporation train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna are currently stranded after a terrorists’ attack derailed the train on Monday evening.SaharaReporters learnt that the NRC had yet to reach its engineers or the ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

