Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
'It's all love, they're brothers' - Rapper, Diddy claims Will Smith and Chris Rock have made up after the slapping incident at the Oscars
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Hip Hop mogul, Diddy has claimed that Will Smith and Chris Rock have made up after the slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday.
Will Smith slapped Chr
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Video: After slapping Chris Rock, Will Smith cries, makes public apology
The Nation:
Oscars slap: 'I was out of line' — Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock
The Guardian:
Will Smith Issues Public Apology To Chris Rock
The Info NG:
“I was wrong” – Will Smith tenders public apology to Chris Rock
PM News:
I was wrong: Will Smith tenders apology to Chris Rock - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
Will Smith Issues Public Apology To Chris Rock
News Break:
Will Smith Finally Apologies To Chris Rock
Instablog 9ja:
I was out of line and I was wrong — Actor Will Smith tenders an apology to Chris Rock
News Breakers:
Chris Rock tenders apology to Jada, Will Smith
Gist Reel:
"I was out of line and I was wrong" – Will Smith tenders public apology to Chris Rock
Mp3 Bullet:
Diddy reveals Will Smith and Chris Rock has resolved their feud
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Diddy Says Will Smith And Chris Rock Have Made Up After THAT Slap | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Monte Oz Live:
Celebrities, Fans React to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the OSCARS
Edujandon:
Chris Rock Apologizes To Jada And The Smith Family
Olajide TV:
'It's all love, they're brothers' - Rapper, Diddy claims Will Smith and Chris Rock have made up after the slapping incident at the Oscars
Kemi Filani Blog:
Will Smith tenders an apology to Chris Rock and the world - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
2023: Witches warn Osinbajo against contesting for Presidency, give reasons -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
2
Hollywood actor, Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina files for divorce after 22 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight rematch against champion Oleksandr Usyk set to take place in Saudi Arabia in June -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Nigeria vs Ghana: Super Eagles coach, Eguavoen makes promise to Nigerians -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
5
Seven persons trapped as container falls on three cars in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
"A beautiful song without a beautiful attitude is a beautiful nonsense" – Mc Morris says as he removes Portable from his Canada show -
Gist Reel,
9 hours ago
7
Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Senate Asks Buhari To Declare Full Scale War Against Terrorists -
Channels Television,
9 hours ago
8
NUJ demands release of journalist, others abducted in Bayelsa highway -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
9
IPMAN blames private depot owners for hike in PMS price -
News Diary Online,
11 hours ago
10
Ex-Kano Gov, Kwankwaso dumps PDP for NNPP hours after Yusuf’s defection -
Affairs TV,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...