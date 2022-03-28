Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG: Hike in prices of foodstuffs, diesel not a Nigerian problem -- it's global trend
News photo The Cable  - Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says the current increase in the prices of food items and diesel is not only experienced in Nigeria.

13 hours ago
