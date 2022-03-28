Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight rematch against champion Oleksandr Usyk set to take place in Saudi Arabia in June
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight championship rematch with Ukrainian war hero Oleksandr Usyk is set to take place in Saudi Arabia at the end of June. According to Mail Online, a mega-million-dollars deal to move Joshua's bid to regain his WBA, IBF, ...

10 hours ago
