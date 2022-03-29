Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, 29 March 2022
Naija News  - Monday, 28 March 2022: This is the news about the Dollar to Naira rate at the official and black market exchange rate.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Naira depreciates against US dollar as traders exchange $201m Ripples Nigeria:
Naira depreciates against US dollar as traders exchange $201m
Naira depreciates against US dollar as traders exchange $201m Igbere TV News:
Naira depreciates against US dollar as traders exchange $201m
Latest Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate For Today, March 29, 2022 News Break:
Latest Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate For Today, March 29, 2022
29 March 2022: See How Much Naira Exchange To Dollar Today Anaedo Online:
29 March 2022: See How Much Naira Exchange To Dollar Today
Dollar to Naira Today March 29, 2022 Investor King:
Dollar to Naira Today March 29, 2022
Dollar (USD) to Naira Black Market Rate - 29th March, 2022 - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Dollar (USD) to Naira Black Market Rate - 29th March, 2022 - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 2023: Witches warn Osinbajo against contesting for Presidency, give reasons - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
2 Hollywood actor, Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina files for divorce after 22 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight rematch against champion Oleksandr Usyk set to take place in Saudi Arabia in June - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: Super Eagles coach, Eguavoen makes promise to Nigerians - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Seven persons trapped as container falls on three cars in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 "A beautiful song without a beautiful attitude is a beautiful nonsense" – Mc Morris says as he removes Portable from his Canada show - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
7 Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Senate Asks Buhari To Declare Full Scale War Against Terrorists - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
8 NUJ demands release of journalist, others abducted in Bayelsa highway - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 IPMAN blames private depot owners for hike in PMS price - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
10 Ex-Kano Gov, Kwankwaso dumps PDP for NNPP hours after Yusuf’s defection - Affairs TV, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info