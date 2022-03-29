Post News
News at a Glance
War: Don't eat, drink at peace talks with Russians - Ukraine warns negotiators
Daily Post
- Ukraine has warned those negotiating with Russia not to eat or drink with them.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Ukraine warns negotiators not to eat, drink at peace talks
PM News:
Abramovich: Ukraine warns negotiators not to eat, drink at peace talks - P.M. News
Pulse Nigeria:
Ukraine warns negotiators not to eat, drink at peace talks
The Street Journal:
Ukrainian negotiators warned against eating, drinking at Russia peace talks amid poisoning report
The Eagle Online:
Ukraine warns negotiators not to eat, drink at peace talks
News Breakers:
Abramovich: Ukraine warns negotiators not to eat, drink at peace talks
The Genius Media:
!! #Ukraine Give Strong Warning To Negotiators Not To Eat Or Drink At Peace Talks – #UkraineRussiaWar
Tori News:
War: Don’t Eat, Drink At Peace Talks With Russians – Ukraine Warns Negotiators
More Picks
1
2023: Witches warn Osinbajo against contesting for Presidency, give reasons -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
2
Hollywood actor, Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina files for divorce after 22 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight rematch against champion Oleksandr Usyk set to take place in Saudi Arabia in June -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Nigeria vs Ghana: Super Eagles coach, Eguavoen makes promise to Nigerians -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
5
Seven persons trapped as container falls on three cars in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
"A beautiful song without a beautiful attitude is a beautiful nonsense" – Mc Morris says as he removes Portable from his Canada show -
Gist Reel,
9 hours ago
7
Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Senate Asks Buhari To Declare Full Scale War Against Terrorists -
Channels Television,
9 hours ago
8
NUJ demands release of journalist, others abducted in Bayelsa highway -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
9
IPMAN blames private depot owners for hike in PMS price -
News Diary Online,
11 hours ago
10
Ex-Kano Gov, Kwankwaso dumps PDP for NNPP hours after Yusuf’s defection -
Affairs TV,
8 hours ago
