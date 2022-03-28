Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Many Feared Killed, Others Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train
Channels Television  -     Many have been feared killed and several others kidnapped as bandits attacked a train conveying passengers from Abuja to Kaduna on Monday night.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Irabor: Seven killed, 29 injured in Abuja-Kaduna train attack The Cable:
Irabor: Seven killed, 29 injured in Abuja-Kaduna train attack
Eight confirmed killed, 26 injured in Kaduna train attack The Nation:
Eight confirmed killed, 26 injured in Kaduna train attack
Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: 7 passengers feared killed, many missing Vanguard News:
Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: 7 passengers feared killed, many missing
Several feared dead as bandits bomb Abuja-Kaduna train Ripples Nigeria:
Several feared dead as bandits bomb Abuja-Kaduna train
7 killed, 29 injured in Abuja-Kaduna train attack- IGP Business Day:
7 killed, 29 injured in Abuja-Kaduna train attack- IGP
Many Feared Killed, Others Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train The Street Journal:
Many Feared Killed, Others Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train
Many Feared Killed, Others Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train News Breakers:
Many Feared Killed, Others Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train
Chief Of Defence Staff Reveals Number Of Persons Killed, Injured In Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack Naija News:
Chief Of Defence Staff Reveals Number Of Persons Killed, Injured In Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack


   More Picks
1 2023: Witches warn Osinbajo against contesting for Presidency, give reasons - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
2 Hollywood actor, Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina files for divorce after 22 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight rematch against champion Oleksandr Usyk set to take place in Saudi Arabia in June - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: Super Eagles coach, Eguavoen makes promise to Nigerians - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Seven persons trapped as container falls on three cars in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 "A beautiful song without a beautiful attitude is a beautiful nonsense" – Mc Morris says as he removes Portable from his Canada show - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
7 Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Senate Asks Buhari To Declare Full Scale War Against Terrorists - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
8 NUJ demands release of journalist, others abducted in Bayelsa highway - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 IPMAN blames private depot owners for hike in PMS price - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
10 Ex-Kano Gov, Kwankwaso dumps PDP for NNPP hours after Yusuf’s defection - Affairs TV, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info