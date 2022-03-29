Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Four persons killed, houses set ablaze as cultists clash in Kogi
News photo Daily Post  - No fewer than four persons have been killed while about five houses were burned down as a result of cultism in Kabawa, a native area in Lokoja, the Kogi

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Four persons killed, houses set ablaze as cultists clash in Kogi Nigerian Tribune:
Four persons killed, houses set ablaze as cultists clash in Kogi
Four Persons Killed, Houses Set Ablaze As Cultists Clash In Kogi State Naija Loaded:
Four Persons Killed, Houses Set Ablaze As Cultists Clash In Kogi State
4 persons killed, houses burnt as cultists go on rampage in Kogi The Sun:
4 persons killed, houses burnt as cultists go on rampage in Kogi
Four persons killed, houses set ablaze as cultists clash in Kogi Within Nigeria:
Four persons killed, houses set ablaze as cultists clash in Kogi


   More Picks
1 2023: Witches warn Osinbajo against contesting for Presidency, give reasons - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
2 Hollywood actor, Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina files for divorce after 22 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight rematch against champion Oleksandr Usyk set to take place in Saudi Arabia in June - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: Super Eagles coach, Eguavoen makes promise to Nigerians - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Seven persons trapped as container falls on three cars in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 "A beautiful song without a beautiful attitude is a beautiful nonsense" – Mc Morris says as he removes Portable from his Canada show - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
7 Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Senate Asks Buhari To Declare Full Scale War Against Terrorists - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
8 NUJ demands release of journalist, others abducted in Bayelsa highway - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 IPMAN blames private depot owners for hike in PMS price - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
10 Ex-Kano Gov, Kwankwaso dumps PDP for NNPP hours after Yusuf’s defection - Affairs TV, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info