Senate receives Buhari’s request to reposition secondary education in Nigeria
Senate receives Buhari’s request to reposition secondary education in Nigeria

The Senate has received the National Senior Secondary School Education Commission Bill transmitted to the National Assembly by President ...

20 hours ago
Buhari moves to reposition secondary education in Nigeria Daily Post:
Buhari moves to reposition secondary education in Nigeria
Senate gets Buhari’s Bills to reposition secondary education, establish health university Ripples Nigeria:
Senate gets Buhari’s Bills to reposition secondary education, establish health university
Buhari Writes Senate, Seeking Repositioning Of SS Education Independent:
Buhari Writes Senate, Seeking Repositioning Of SS Education
Senate receives bills to reposition secondary education, establish health varsity The Eagle Online:
Senate receives bills to reposition secondary education, establish health varsity
Buhari moves to reposition secondary education in Nigeria See Naija:
Buhari moves to reposition secondary education in Nigeria


