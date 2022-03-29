Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NFF crisis: Court fixes June 9 to hear appeal discharging Pinnick, others
News photo The Guardian  - A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed June 9 to hear a motion to grant leave to appeal against the ruling discharging and acquitting Amaju Pinnick and others in a criminal charge filed against them.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

