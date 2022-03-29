Russia announces partial military withdrawal from Ukraine The Nation -

Russia will "radically" reduce its military activity in northern Ukraine, including near the capital Kyiv, after "meaningful" talks in Istanbul, Moscow's negotiators said Tuesday.

