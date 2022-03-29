Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trade Union Congress Lost Two Members, Secretary-General And Kwara Chairman, In Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack By Terrorists
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria lost two of its members in Monday's attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, SaharaReporters has learnt.SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Secretary-General of the TUC, Barrister Musa-Lawal Ozigi, was ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

