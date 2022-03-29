Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Barcelona do not want Lionel Messi back because we?re building a new team with young people, club President Joan Laporta insists
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has stated that the club has no interest in re-signing Lionel Messi after allowing the 34-year-old to join Paris Saint-Germain last summe

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PSG: Barcelona president, Laporta opens up on Lionel Messi returning to Camp Nou Daily Post:
PSG: Barcelona president, Laporta opens up on Lionel Messi returning to Camp Nou
No Barca plan to re-sign Messi - Laporta The Nation:
No Barca plan to re-sign Messi - Laporta
Barcelona President Laporta Opens Up On Lionel Messi Returning To The Club Naija Loaded:
Barcelona President Laporta Opens Up On Lionel Messi Returning To The Club
See 3 Barca players that don Edujandon:
See 3 Barca players that don't want PSG's Messi to return to Barcelona
Barcelona’s Laporta Speaks On Move To Bring Back Lionel Messi To Camp Nou Naija News:
Barcelona’s Laporta Speaks On Move To Bring Back Lionel Messi To Camp Nou


   More Picks
1 2023: Witches warn Osinbajo against contesting for Presidency, give reasons - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
2 Hollywood actor, Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina files for divorce after 22 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight rematch against champion Oleksandr Usyk set to take place in Saudi Arabia in June - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Nigeria vs Ghana: Super Eagles coach, Eguavoen makes promise to Nigerians - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Seven persons trapped as container falls on three cars in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 "A beautiful song without a beautiful attitude is a beautiful nonsense" – Mc Morris says as he removes Portable from his Canada show - Gist Reel, 9 hours ago
7 Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Senate Asks Buhari To Declare Full Scale War Against Terrorists - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
8 NUJ demands release of journalist, others abducted in Bayelsa highway - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 IPMAN blames private depot owners for hike in PMS price - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
10 Ex-Kano Gov, Kwankwaso dumps PDP for NNPP hours after Yusuf’s defection - Affairs TV, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info